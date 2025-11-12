Idaho Falls and Nampa men arrested in two cases of child exploitation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Last week, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested two Idaho men in separate cases for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today.

On Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, 46-year-old John McGraw of Idaho Falls was charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material. The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pocatello Police Department assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

The following day, the ICAC Unit, with the assistance of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, arrested 61-year-old Lesley Marcum of Nampa. Marcum has been charged with 5 counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material.



"Two more arrests—from Idaho Falls to Nampa—prove our statewide partnerships are working," said Attorney General Labrador. "These coordinated efforts to remove threats from our communities are protecting Idaho families. The ICAC Unit and our partner agencies will not stop fighting to keep Idaho's children safe from exploitation."

The AG's office encourages anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to contact local police, the Attorney General's ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.



Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials who wish to find more information and helpful resources, click HERE.