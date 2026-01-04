Skip to Content
Top Stories

Multiple Vehicle Crash delays traffic near Victor

Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
Idaho State Police
Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
By
today at 10:31 AM
Published 11:11 AM

VICTOR, Idaho – (KIFI) Idaho state police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a highway in Teton county for hours Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on State Highway 31 near mile marker 15, outside victor.

Investigators say a car traveling south was driving too fast for winter conditions and attempted to pass another vehicle.

That move triggered a collision involving six other vehicles, including suvs, pickup trucks, and a van.

State police say drivers involved ranged in age from their mid-20s to early 50s and were from Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, Utah, and peru.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts and no one was taken to the hospital.

Idaho State Police say the crash remains under investigation and are reminding drivers to slow down and use caution during winter driving conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.