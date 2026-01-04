Multiple Vehicle Crash delays traffic near Victor

VICTOR, Idaho – (KIFI) Idaho state police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a highway in Teton county for hours Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on State Highway 31 near mile marker 15, outside victor.

Investigators say a car traveling south was driving too fast for winter conditions and attempted to pass another vehicle.

That move triggered a collision involving six other vehicles, including suvs, pickup trucks, and a van.

State police say drivers involved ranged in age from their mid-20s to early 50s and were from Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, Utah, and peru.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts and no one was taken to the hospital.

Idaho State Police say the crash remains under investigation and are reminding drivers to slow down and use caution during winter driving conditions.