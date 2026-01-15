“Leadership, Humility, and Grit”: Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue mourns longtime teammate killed in snowmobile crash

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue team is mourning the loss of a long-standing member after a fatal snowmobiling accident over the weekend. In a deeply moving Facebook tribute shared on Thursday, the volunteer organization identified the victim as Mark Bostleman, a dedicated teammate who had served as a leading advisor since joining the group in 2018.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday in the Big Hole Mountain Range, where it appears Bostleman was recreating at the time, according to the TCISAR Facebook page. TCISAR says his passing leaves a void in the team he served with for over seven years.

RELATED: 63-year-old man killed in Big Hole Mountain snowmobile crash

Mark Bostleman, Courtesy TCISAR

In a Facebook post, TCISAR describes Bostleman as a generous spirit who truly embodied the core mission of search and rescue. Throughout his tenure, he became known for a unique blend of leadership, humility, and grit.

"He will be remembered by his team, friends, and family—not only in Teton Valley but far beyond— for his contributions in the field, kindness, humor, and the sense of community he embodied. His absence is deeply felt by his fellow SAR members and the many lives he touched throughout this community," said the post.

In a quirky reflection on his local impact and spirited personality, his teammates' post fondly recalls how Drigg's own Pizzeria Alpino named a menu item in his honor, known simply as "the Bostleman."

The organization extended its deepest condolences to Bostleman’s family and friends, promising to honor his memory through continued service to the region.

"Mark will always be part of this team. In living memory, and in continued service," states the post.