Boise woman to remain in custody following stolen ambulance crash

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A Boise woman accused of crashing a stolen ambulance into a medical office building and attempting to set it on fire must remain behind bars pending her upcoming trial.

On February 23, Prosecutors say that George stole an ambulance from St. Luke's Hospital and drove it directly into the Portico North Building, which houses offices for the Department of Homeland Security. Following the crash, George poured gasoline around the area in an alleged attempt to set the building on fire.

During yesterday's detention hearing, the defense asked for her release with GPS monitoring, arguing that no one was physically hurt in the incident. But prosecutors argued the incident put lives at risk and said she would need round-the-clock supervision.

The judge ruled that 43-year-old Sarah Elizabeth George poses a potential danger to the community and denied her request for pretrial release, citing the severity of the incident and the risk to public safety.

George has pleaded not guilty to charges of Attempted Destruction of Federal Property by Fire and Malicious Destruction of Property Used in or Affecting Interstate Commerce by Fire. If convicted, she faces at least seven years in prison, and possibly much more under federal terrorism sentencing rules.

Her trial is set for April 20th.