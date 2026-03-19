Senate approves higher education budget cuts, sending them to Governor Little

By: Ryan Suppe and Sean Dolan

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 19, 2026

BOISE, Idaho — Senators Thursday passed 5% budget cuts to colleges and universities next fiscal year, after a debate that revolved around whether the state should fund higher education at all.

House Bill 876 is the fiscal year 2027 “maintenance” budget for the Idaho State Board of Education and includes funding for two- and four-year colleges and universities. The budget rolls over base spending from the current fiscal year.

It also takes out 3% — Gov. Brad Little’s proposal — along with an additional 2% cut proposed by legislators. Higher education stands to take a disproportionate hit from budget cuts affecting most state agencies this year.

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said the “maintenance” budget doesn’t keep the lights on for higher education institutions. She detailed cuts and restructuring already underway on campuses across the state.

Idaho State University is laying off dozens of employees and merging colleges. Boise State University will combine two colleges and close a third. The University of Idaho is pausing its engineering program buildout, said Ward-Engelking, the longest-serving member of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee.

“It’s going to impact our children and grandchildren for years to come,” she said. “This ship will not be turned around easily and will have long term economic consequences.”

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking at a JFAC meeting Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Sean Dolan/EdNews)

But hardline conservatives say funding higher education isn’t the state’s responsibility.

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, who supported the higher education cuts, argued that colleges and universities should be funded by tuition and donations — except for U of I, the only higher education institution called out in the Idaho Constitution, she said.

“For decades now, we actually have been going against our oath of office, according to our Idaho state constitution,” said Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls.

Sen. Dave Lent, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, countered that the Idaho Constitution was written when “higher education was not even close to what it is today.” In 1889, most people didn’t travel more than 50 miles from home, he said, and electricity was scarce.

“If you want to be successful in today’s world, you have to have an education, and I think that’s our responsibility,” said Lent, R-Idaho Falls.

The Senate voted 23-12 to approve the cuts, with half a dozen Republicans joining the Senate’s six Democrats in opposition.

HB 876 now goes to the governor’s desk.