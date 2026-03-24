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Scam Alert- Text messages are impersonating Idaho DMV

MGN
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Published 11:36 AM

Boise, Idaho — Idahoans are being warned about another wave of scam text messages circulating across the state. These messages include links to pay for traffic tickets or vehicle registrations that are not real.

The Idaho Transportation Department stress, these text messages for unpaid traffic fines are NOT from them or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Scammers are still targeting Idahoans with messages that look official but are completely fraudulent,” said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator. “If the link does not have a dot gov address, it's a scam.”

If you receive one of these messages, do not click any links and do not provide personal or payment information. Report the message to your mobile carrier and delete it. 

For accurate and secure information about DMV services in Idaho, always visit www.dmv.idaho.gov.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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