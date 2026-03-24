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Ticks pose Summer threat in Southeast Idaho: Here’s how to protect yourself and your family

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today at 10:59 AM
Published 11:26 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ticks may be tiny, but they can carry serious diseases, making prevention especially important during outdoor activities like hiking, camping, or even working in your yard.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warns that local insects carry several diseases of concern. In southeast Idaho, ticks are known to spread Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tick-borne relapsing fever, and tularemia.

"A bite can cause a disease that might seriously impact your health. It’s important to do everything you can to avoid getting bitten," said IDHW in a 2022 news release.

The CDC recommends several simple steps to reduce your risk:

Before going outside

  • Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or similar ingredients
  • Wear long sleeves and long pants when possible
  • Treat clothing and gear with permethrin for added protection

While outdoors

  • Stay in the center of trails and avoid tall grass and brush
  • Be cautious in wooded or shaded areas where ticks are common

After coming inside

  • Check your entire body for ticks, especially under arms, behind knees, and around hairlines
  • Shower within two hours to wash off unattached ticks
  • Put clothes in the dryer on high heat to kill any ticks
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Maile Sipraseuth

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