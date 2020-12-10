Rep. Rob Bishop in hospital after suffering “mild” stroke

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop says he has been hospitalized after suffering a "mild" stroke earlier this week.

Bishop told KSL NewsRadio Wednesday he felt a loss of balance, dizziness and difficulty maneuvering his right side, but his condition is improving.

He is recovering at George Washington University Hospital and doesn't anticipate any long-lasting symptoms.

The Utah congressman experienced the stroke Monday night, forcing him to miss a Tuesday vote on the National Defense Authorization Act.

The legislation passed with a veto-proof majority. Bishop, who became well-known for his outspoken policies on public lands, will retire when his term ends later this month.