Rare wolverine caught on Utah neighborhood doorbell camera

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wildlife officials say a rare animal spotted in a Utah neighborhood is likely on the move in search of a new place to live.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports a home doorbell camera caught the wolverine on video Thursday in west Layton about 15 miles west of Salt Lake City.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials believe it's the same animal seen on nearby Antelope Island in early May.

Wolverines have been spotted in Utah only six times.

The last time before this year was in 2016. Wolverines look like a combination of a skunk and bear and can reach 40 pounds.