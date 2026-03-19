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New season of ‘The Bachelorette’ starring Taylor Frankie Paul has been canceled

Taylor Frankie Paul appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 15.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP file via CNN Newsource
Taylor Frankie Paul appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 15.
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Published 3:07 PM

Originally Published: 19 MAR 26 16:59 ET

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — ABC says it has scrapped the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” after a video of newest star Taylor Frankie Paul throwing objects and yelling at her former boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was made public Thursday morning.

The footage, from 2023, first published by TMZ, came in the wake of the news that Paul is the subject of a separate, ongoing domestic violence investigation in her home state of Utah. The Draper Police Department confirmed the investigation to CNN.

CNN has not independently verified the video’s authenticity.

A Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement to CNN: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Season 22 of “The Bachelorette” had been slated to debut Sunday.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Paul and Mortensen.

A representative for Paul, who also appears on Hulu reality series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” had released a statement to Variety following the video’s release saying it “conveniently omits context.”

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