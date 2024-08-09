Skip to Content
Non-profit group Crossroad Park buys Chad Daybell property

By
today at 10:56 PM
Published 11:05 PM

 REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The site of a gruesome east Idaho murder case could soon have a new purpose.

An anonymous donor has purchased the Chad Daybell house north of Rexburg.

They plan to give it to a new non-profit group called Crossroad Park which wants to turn the land into a community space to honor the victims.

You'll remember the property is where the bodies of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow were found.

The house went up for sale just after the conviction. 

Organizers of Crossroad Park said they plan to release more information soon.

The sale of the house is expected to close sometime in September. 

