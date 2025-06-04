Jurors selected in Lori Vallow Daybell’s second trial

PHOENIX (KIFI) - Sixteen jurors were selected for the murder conspiracy trial of Lori Vallow Daybell on Wednesday.

The process was delayed twice, as Lori claimed she was sick.

The jury consists of eight men and eight women sworn in on Wednesday afternoon. The 16 jurors include four alternate jurors.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday morning.

Lori Vallow Daybell is facing murder conspiracy for the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow Daybell was convicted in May of conspiring to kill her former husband. She is also convicted of killing her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, in Idaho.

Police say Vallow Daybell's brother shot at Boudreaux outside his home in Gilbert in October 2019. Boudreaux was not hit but the bullet shattered his car's window.

