Lori Vallow Daybell’s sickness delays jury selection again

PHOENIX (KIFI) - Jury selection has been delayed again for Lori Vallow Daybell's second Arizona conspiracy murder trial because she is sick.

Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in court Monday in a wheelchair. She explained to the judge she was sick with a headache, nausea, and chills, according to Fox 10 reporter Justin Lim. Judge Justin Beresky said he will delay jury selection to Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

Vallow Daybell also left the court early on Friday after she told the judge she was sick.

Vallow Daybell is on trial for a murder conspiracy charge of trying to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Police say Vallow Daybell's brother shot at Boudreaux outside his home in Gilbert in October 2019. Boudreaux was not hit but the bullet shattered his car's window.

Vallow Daybell was convicted in May of conspiring to kill her former husband. She is also convicted of killing her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, in Idaho.