Teton County, WY Schools will remain closed for 2019-2020 School Year

Wyoming

JACKSON WY (Press Release) Tonight during their regular board meeting, the Board of Education voted to continue with the current Adapted Learning Plan for the remainder of the school year.

This means that students will not return to school for face to face learning.

This item was added to the board's agenda due to Governor Gordon's announcement that public schools in Wyoming will not be allowed to reopen prior to June 1st.

While the district had hoped to return for the last weeks of the school year, the board determined that returning for less than two weeks was not practical and instead, the district should spend time preparing for returning in the fall while providing students, families and staff a level of certainty regarding the close of the school year.

Dr. Chapman stated, “We had really hoped to return to our schools for face to face instruction. We held out hope for as long as possible but we knew we all needed resolution of the question: Are we coming back? It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge that this was the best decision we could make given this unprecedented global crisis."

Each principal will provide additional information to students and families in the coming days with details about closing out the school year in June and collecting personal items that were left at school and to return district iPads or laptops to the school district.