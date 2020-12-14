Wyoming awards 3 electoral votes to Trump

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's three presidential electors cast ballots Monday for President Donald Trump.

Electors Karl Allred, Doug Chamberlain and Marti Halverson voted in a half-hour meeting with Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan in the state Capitol.

Trump got over 70% of the popular vote in Wyoming over former Vice President Joe Biden for Trump's widest prevailing margin in any state.

Like most states, Wyoming is winner-take-all, meaning all three of its electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote in the state.

Electoral votes are allocated in proportion to the size of a state's congressional delegation. Wyoming's small population gives it just one U.S. representative, so the state has one electoral vote in addition to the two assigned for its two U.S. senators.

"We are pleased and proud to carry on this tradition for the great state of Wyoming," Halverson said after casting her vote. "Can't wait to see how it turns out."

Trump and allies have filed dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits contesting the election results while Trump has made baseless claims of voter fraud. The efforts were unlikely to undo Biden's win in the popular vote and Electoral College.

The Electoral College votes go to Washington, D.C., for counting in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.