Wyoming investigators reopen 1988 dead newborn case

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Investigators in southeastern Wyoming have reopened the case of a dead newborn found in a culvert more than 30 years ago.

The unidentified boy was found near Happy Jack Road and McKinney Drive on the western edge of Cheyenne in February 1988, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with a private DNA laboratory, Othram, to seek genetic leads in the case, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Money raised through a crowdfunding effort will cover testing and research costs, according to the sheriff's office.