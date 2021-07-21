Woman dies on Snake River

Wyoming

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County Search and Rescue reports a 67-year-old woman died on the Snake River Tuesday.

The woman was on a guided fishing trip when the drift boat she was riding in hit an eddyline, tipped over and took on water. With the boat swamped, its three occupants ended up in the river about 3.5 miles upstream from the South Park boat ramp.

At 12:17 p.m., TCSAR was notified of the incident with CPR in progress. The team responded by sending volunteers in a jet boat upriver from the South Park landing while other team members approached on foot from Fall Creek Road.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and Teton County Sheriff Deputies also responded to the scene.

First responders reached the patient by 12:58 p.m., but unfortunately she did not survive the incident.

More info will be released as details become known.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder that accidents on the river can happen at any time, and often occur quickly with severe consequences. TCSAR offers its most sincere condolences to the family and friends impacted by this accident.