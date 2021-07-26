Bike accident hospitalizes former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi

Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, of Wyoming, was hospitalized after a bicycle accident.

Son Brad Enzi says on Twitter the accident Friday night sent his father to a hospital, where he was stabilized before being sent to a hospital in Colorado.

Gillette resident and longtime family friend Nello Williams tells the Gillette News Record Enzi as of Saturday night was sedated in a hospital in Loveland, Colorado.

Officials at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland didn’t immediately have an update on Enzi’s condition Monday.

Enzi is a Republican who retired in January after four terms as senator.