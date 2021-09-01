September is National Preparedness Month

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Emergency Management would like to remind the community Wednesday is the first day of National Preparedness Month.

National Preparedness Month is recognized every September and is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Ready” Campaign.

It is designed to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

The 2021 theme is ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.’

During National Preparedness Month and throughout the year, Teton County encourages all community members to take a proactive approach to personal preparedness. With wildfires raging across the western United States and drought conditions growing increasingly dire, September is a great time to think about your individual and family preparedness.

Wyoming has launched a new preparedness mobile app – Wyoming Ready. This app makes it easy for individuals and families to create a customized plan, increase their preparedness, and be informed. The app can be downloaded on the Apple Store or Google Play. Additionally, Teton County residents should familiarize themselves with the website tcincident.org. This is your one-stop-shop for information on current incidents in the county, including evacuation status, emergency shelter sites, and more.

“In my time with Teton County, I’ve seen wildfires, landslides, avalanches, major structure fires, floods, power outages, blizzards, explosions, pandemics, and even a total solar eclipse”, said Rich Ochs, Teton County’s Emergency Management Coordinator. “For all of these incidents, having a family emergency plan, building an emergency kit, and staying informed about potential disasters are three easy steps everyone can take to be better prepared.”

Throughout the month there will be a weekly focus on different elements of preparedness including family emergency plans, emergency kits, financial preparedness, and youth preparedness. Look for local updates and resources on Teton County Emergency Management’s website: tetoncountywy.gov/em and Facebook page: facebook.com/teton.wy.ema.

You can learn more about National Preparedness Month HERE.