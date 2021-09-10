Skip to Content
Wyoming
By
today at 12:53 PM
Published 12:54 PM

Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race field increased to 30 teams

Pixabay

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Pedigree® Stage Stop Sled Dog Race organizers announced the following teams are officially entered in the 2022 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race.

Sixteen returning teams signed up under round one of entries.

Thirteen additional teams have submitted applications within 24 hours of the opening of the second and final round.

Given the high levels of interest, the race organization has made the decision to increase the maximum number of entries from 25 to 30 teams, which leaves one open spot remaining as of the issuing of this press release.

The 27th running of the Pedigree® Stage Stop Sled Dog Race will commence on Friday, January 28, 2022 in downtown Jackson, Wyoming.

2022 ENTRIES:

  1. Bruce Magnusson — Cheboygan, Michigan
  2. Randy DeKuiper — Newberry, Michigan
  3. Tim Thiessen — Leadville, Colorado
  4. Austin Forney — Leadville, Colorado
  5. Thad McCracken — Mosier, Oregon
  6. Gwenn Bogart — Boulder, Wyoming
  7. Ryan Baeber — Lily, Wisconsin
  8. Chris Adkins — Sand Coulee, Montana
  9. Alix Crittenden — Bondurant, Wyoming
  10. Érick Laforce — Lanoraie, Quebec, Canada
  11. Anny Malo — St Zenon, Quebec, Canada
  12. Diane Marquis — St Medard, Quebec, Canada
  13. Jake Robinson — Bemidji, Minnesota
  14. JR Anderson — Buyck, Minnesota
  15. Lina Streeper — Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada
  16. Doug Butler – New Haven, Vermont
  17. Laura Bontrager – Newberry, Michigan
  18. Christina Gibson – Carlton, Washington
  19. Cathy Rivest – St-Paul-de-Joliette, Quebec
  20. Carl Knudsen – Newdale, Manitoba
  21. Dennis Laboda – Grand Marias, Minnesota
  22. Dave Torgerson – Bozeman, Montana
  23. Geneva Lyon – Brightwood, Oregon
  24. Rachael Courtney – Tolstoi, Manitoba, Canada
  25. Hans Gatt – Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada
  26. Jerry Scdoris – Bend, Oregon
  27. Linda Pierce – Okanogan, Washington
  28. Fernando Ramirez – Peoa, Utah
  29. Grant Beck – Yellow Knife, Northwest Territories, Canada
  30. OPEN

The 2022 Race Will Commence on the Following Schedule: (All stages are 30 to 35 miles)
• January 28 — Ceremonial Start - Jackson, Wyoming
• January 29 — Stage One - Teton County, Wyoming
• January 30 — Stage Two - Lander, Wyoming
• January 31 — Stage Three - Pinedale, Wyoming
• February 1 — Stage Four - Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming
• February 2 — Stage Five - Kemmerer, Wyoming
• February 3 — Travel Day
• February 4 — Stage Six - Alpine, Wyoming
• February 5 — Stage Seven & Final Banquet - Driggs, Idaho

Total cash and prizes are $165,000.

Animals / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content