Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race field increased to 30 teams

Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Pedigree® Stage Stop Sled Dog Race organizers announced the following teams are officially entered in the 2022 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race.

Sixteen returning teams signed up under round one of entries.

Thirteen additional teams have submitted applications within 24 hours of the opening of the second and final round.

Given the high levels of interest, the race organization has made the decision to increase the maximum number of entries from 25 to 30 teams, which leaves one open spot remaining as of the issuing of this press release.

The 27th running of the Pedigree® Stage Stop Sled Dog Race will commence on Friday, January 28, 2022 in downtown Jackson, Wyoming.

2022 ENTRIES:

Bruce Magnusson — Cheboygan, Michigan Randy DeKuiper — Newberry, Michigan Tim Thiessen — Leadville, Colorado Austin Forney — Leadville, Colorado Thad McCracken — Mosier, Oregon Gwenn Bogart — Boulder, Wyoming Ryan Baeber — Lily, Wisconsin Chris Adkins — Sand Coulee, Montana Alix Crittenden — Bondurant, Wyoming Érick Laforce — Lanoraie, Quebec, Canada Anny Malo — St Zenon, Quebec, Canada Diane Marquis — St Medard, Quebec, Canada Jake Robinson — Bemidji, Minnesota JR Anderson — Buyck, Minnesota Lina Streeper — Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada Doug Butler – New Haven, Vermont Laura Bontrager – Newberry, Michigan Christina Gibson – Carlton, Washington Cathy Rivest – St-Paul-de-Joliette, Quebec Carl Knudsen – Newdale, Manitoba Dennis Laboda – Grand Marias, Minnesota Dave Torgerson – Bozeman, Montana Geneva Lyon – Brightwood, Oregon Rachael Courtney – Tolstoi, Manitoba, Canada Hans Gatt – Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, Canada Jerry Scdoris – Bend, Oregon Linda Pierce – Okanogan, Washington Fernando Ramirez – Peoa, Utah Grant Beck – Yellow Knife, Northwest Territories, Canada OPEN

The 2022 Race Will Commence on the Following Schedule: (All stages are 30 to 35 miles)

• January 28 — Ceremonial Start - Jackson, Wyoming

• January 29 — Stage One - Teton County, Wyoming

• January 30 — Stage Two - Lander, Wyoming

• January 31 — Stage Three - Pinedale, Wyoming

• February 1 — Stage Four - Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

• February 2 — Stage Five - Kemmerer, Wyoming

• February 3 — Travel Day

• February 4 — Stage Six - Alpine, Wyoming

• February 5 — Stage Seven & Final Banquet - Driggs, Idaho



Total cash and prizes are $165,000.