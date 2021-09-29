Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause for fatal crash north of Evanston

Wyoming

EVANSTON, Wyo. (KIFI) - A fatal crash occurred around milepost 12.3 on US 189 north of Evanston Wednesday.

At 4:29 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Land Rover Discovery was headed north on US 189 when the vehicle drifted off the left side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected to the right. The vehicle exited the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the Land Rover has been identified as 60-year-old Evanston, Wyoming resident Craig A. Adkins. Adkins was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 100 in 2020, 123 in 2019, and 86 in 2018 to date.