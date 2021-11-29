Teton County Wyo. proposes small wastewater facility regulations

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County has proposed changes to current small wastewater facility regulations and is inviting the public to learn more about the draft regulations before the 60-day public comment period ends.

Teton County Engineering staff will present information on proposed changes to the regulations during a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. via the Microsoft Teams link below. Staff will give a brief presentation followed by an opportunity for a question-and-answer session.

County staff has compiled updated regulations that are in alignment with the relevant Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) rules and include an increase in water quality protection in several meaningful ways. The updates include additional requirements on property owners that build new, small wastewater facilities that aim to achieve a higher level of environmental protection.

Wyoming DEQ released an updated and restructured set of state-wide small wastewater facility rules (Chapter 25 of the Water Quality Rules and Regulations) in 2016. The Delegation Agreement between Teton County and the Wyoming DEQ requires that Teton County maintain permit regulations and design and construction standards that are at least as stringent as the equivalent State standards. The last update to small wastewater facility regulations occurred in 2010.

Public comment on the proposed regulations opened on October 13, 2021 and will close on December 20, 2021. Following the public comment period, draft regulations will go before the Teton County Board of County Commissioners for consideration of approval at their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

For more information, including the existing regulations, please click here. To review the proposed draft regulations, please click here. To provide public comment on the matter, please e-mail Teton County Environmental Permitting Engineer Ted VanHolland at tvanholland@tetoncountywy.gov or to PO Box 3594, Jackson, Wyoming 83001.

