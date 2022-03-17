Skip to Content
Gov. Gordon takes action on 3 bills Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon took action on three bills on Thursday.

The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0123 HEA0036         Mine reclamation-disposal of materials.

HB0005 HEA0045         Wild horse and burro management.

SF0008 SEA0039           Weed and pest-reorganization.

The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2022 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website. 

