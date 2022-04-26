Tribal Trail Connector Road open house

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Public Works is inviting the public to join staff and members of the project team for an in-person and virtual open house highlighting updates on the Tribal Trail Connector Road project.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Teton County Library auditorium. The public can attend any time to review information on the background and history of the project, and learn about study updates, the four preferred alternatives that are under consideration, and next steps in the process. County staff, project stakeholders, members of the project team, and a representative from the Wyoming

Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions and receive in-person feedback.

The same information being presented at the in-person open house will also be available to review online from April 27 through May 11, 2022 at www.tribaltrailconnector.com, where feedback on the project can also be submitted.

In June 2020, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved moving the Tribal Trail Connector process forward and directing staff to continue to plan for the project through another stage over the past year.

Design alternatives are being evaluated utilizing several criteria, including safety, impacts to natural resources and private property, improved emergency response, travel/route redundancy and reduced local trips through the “Y” intersection.

Following the open house, the project team will consider feedback, finalize the preferred alternative, and bring the project to the County Commissioners for their consideration.