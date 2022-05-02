JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) – Air Quality Division (AQD) is celebrating May 2 to May 6, 2022, as Air Quality Awareness Week.



DEQ celebrates Air Quality Awareness Week every year during the first week of May by spreading the word about all things air quality and what it means to Wyoming citizens.

“The Air Quality Division has a responsibility to the people of Wyoming, and we are constantly aware of the importance of keeping our State informed on air quality issues,” AQD Administrator Nancy Vehr said. “Maintaining clean air is something that benefits everyone in the State because it ensures the high quality of life we’ve come to know and appreciate in Wyoming.”

This year's Air Quality Awareness Week videos feature information regarding DEQ's monitoring network, permitting, innovations and wildfires.

“These videos do highlight the important work our agency is doing to protect Wyoming's air,” Vehrs aid.

“Wyoming has a reputation of being a leader in implementing programs that protect air quality in Wyoming and our neighboring states,” said Todd Parfitt, DEQ Director. “Wyoming’s industry and residents can be proud of the efforts made that ensure clean air for all those who live and visit our great state.”Parfitt added that Cheyenne and Casper, the state’s two most populous cities, were recently recognized among the nation’s best areas for low year-round particle pollution.

For more information and to view this year's videos, click HERE.