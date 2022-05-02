Fatal crash near Thayne, Wyo.

THAYNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Sunday, a fatal crash occurred at milepost .20 on County Road 116 (Prater Canyon) near Thayne, Wyoming.

Around 2:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1999 Buick LeSabre was headed east on County Road 116 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Buick was unable to maintain his travel lane, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as 48-year-old Freedom, Wyoming resident Jefferson Lysager. Lysager was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

Speed is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 26th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 30 in 2021, 25 in 2020, and 54 in 2019 to date.