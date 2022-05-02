Feedback wanted for Teton County Emergency Operations Plan

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Emergency Management is in the process of rewriting the Town of Jackson/Teton County Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and is looking to the public to provide input.

The EOP documents how the community will operate when planning for and responding to major disasters and emergencies such as large earthquakes, widespread power outages, massive wildfires and more.

To develop the most inclusive and comprehensive plan possible, it is important to involve the wholeco mmunity in the planning process. To that end, Emergency Management has developed a short, 10-question survey aimed at better understanding how residents and workers feel about disaster risk inTeton County.

You can complete the survey on Teton County’s new public engagement website HERE. The survey is open through Monday, May 9, 2022.

The survey can be translated into other languages when the user clicks on “translate” on the right-hand corner of the title page. Users can then select the language they want to view the survey in.