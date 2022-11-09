Skip to Content
Wyoming
today at 11:30 AM
Published 3:00 PM

Off-leash dog park opens at Teton County Fairgrounds

Lisa Parker / CC BY-SA 2.0

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The seasonal dog park located at the Teton County Fairgrounds has opened for the winter season as an off-leash area, the county announced Wednesday.

In collaboration with PAWS of Jackson Hole, Parks & Rec has provided the chain link fence enclosure with double doored entrances at the west end of the Fairgrounds on Snow King Avenue. The temporary dog park will remain open until May 1, 2022, weather depending.

PAWS of Jackson Hole, a non-profit partner, is providing mutt mitts and handling refuse collection for proper disposal. Please be respectful of others using the facility and clean up after your pet.

If residents have questions, contact Parks Manager Andy Erskine at aerskine@tetoncountywy.gov.

