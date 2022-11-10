Skip to Content
Motor vehicle accident in Grand Teton results in fatality

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — On Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers responded to the scene involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Teton Point Turnout.

The two occupants from the SUV were transported by ambulance to St. John’s Medical Center. The first occupant, Pamela Paltridge, of Australia, died as a result of her injuries. The second occupant was treated and released.

The semi-truck driver was treated at the scene and released.

Wyoming Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the accident.

Grand Teton National Park rangers were assisted by Wyoming Highway Patrol, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, and Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The park and all those involved extend their condolences to the Paltridge family and friends.

