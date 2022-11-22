Skip to Content
Wyoming
6 displaced following early morning house fire

MGN Online

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Six people are displaced following an early morning house fire in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) received a call that a house was on fire on Coneflower Drive in area of Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis. Upon arrival, crews worked to extinguish the fire, but the house had sustained significant damage.

Six people were occupying the house at the time the fire started and evacuated without injury. No surrounding structures were impacted.

JHFEMS is still at the home, working to mitigate the area. The public should not be alarmed if they see or smell smoke or hear crews working in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. JHFEMS will provide more information as it becomes available.

