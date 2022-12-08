Skip to Content
Wyoming
Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon is closed until further notice

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - According to the Teton County Sheriff's Office, the Astoria Bridge (red steel bridge) in the Snake River Canyon that accesses the Snake River Sporting Club and Astoria Park is closed until further notice due to structural damage.

Both Teton County and the Bridger-Teton National Forest are actively working on a solution to open an alternate egress route, but at this time, anyone on the south (Sporting Club) side of the bridge is asked to remain where they are until officials issue an update with alternate route information.

