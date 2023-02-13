Yellowstone recruiting for 2023 Youth Conservation Corps program

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – How would you like to work, learn, play and grow in Yellowstone’s wonderland? Yellowstone National Park is currently recruiting for the 2023 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC), a residential work-based education program for students between the ages of 15 and 18. Visit the YCC program webpage to apply. Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 1, 2023.

Two 1-month-long YCC sessions will be offered from June 11-July 12 and July 16-August 15. Forty-four youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate in the program. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 11, but not over 18 years of age by August 15. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program.

No previous wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus since it will be required four nights a week during work assignments. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work and learn in a physically active outdoor program and get along well with others. Participants will be required to live in the park, and a minimal fee will be charged for room and board. Wages will be $9.50 per hour.

YCC is designed to develop an appreciation for the nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage through unique educational, recreational, and work experiences. Corps members work together with National Park Service staff to complete conservation projects such as trail rehabilitation, campground restoration, and a wide variety of resource management, visitor support services and maintenance projects.

Participants develop their job and leadership skills while exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics, and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues. Corps members also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities and discover the many options for careers in the National Park Service and other land management agencies.

Questions may be directed to YELL_YCC_Office@nps.gov.

The Yellowstone YCC Program is funded by park entrance fees and generous donations to Yellowstone Forever, the park’s official nonprofit partner.