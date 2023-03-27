WYDOT Interim Director appointed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Darin Westby Interim Director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Westby was one of five names submitted to the Governor from the Wyoming Transportation Commission to fill the position following the retirement of Luke Reiner.

Westby has served as Director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources since 2016 after serving fifteen years with the agency and 18 years in State government. He has more than 28 years of experience in the environmental, architectural, engineering, construction and management fields. Westby earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wyoming and holds a Civil Professional Engineering license and a certificate in public management.

“After interviewing all five candidates, it was clear that each was well-suited to lead this important agency,” Governor Gordon said. “Darin’s background in state government, his experience as a professional engineer and with contracting, and his previous work managing a complex state agency complete with law-enforcement personnel, made him the ideal candidate for this critical interim position.”

“I am honored to be nominated by the Transportation Commission and appointed by the Governor to fill the interim director position,” Westby said. “I am excited to work with all of the agency’s commissions, programs and employees to further the mission of supporting Wyoming’s economy by providing a safe and effective transportation system.”

The Governor also announced Dave Glenn will serve as Acting Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. Glenn has worked for the agency since 2015 and currently serves as Deputy Director of State Parks and oversees the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office.

Westby will serve as Interim Director while the Wyoming Transportation Commission conducts a search for a permanent director.

WYDOT is the state of Wyoming’s largest agency, with roughly 2,000 employees.