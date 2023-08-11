Hiker suffers fatal fall on Teewinot

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Park rangers responded before dawn on Friday to a report of a hiker who fell off the west side of Teewinot, part of the Teton Range, inside Grand Teton National Park.

Rangers found Joy Cho of Simi Valley, California, had succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cho’s body was short-hauled from the scene and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead.

Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to the Cho family and friends.