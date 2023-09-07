Gordon announces committee appointees at first Colorado River Advisory Committee meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Wednesday marked the first meeting of the newly formed Colorado River Advisory Committee at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.

This meeting also introduced the Governor’s appointees on the Committee to the public and their represented sectors.

The group of Wyoming people will advise the executive branch on issues related to protecting the state’s interests as management of the Colorado River system changes.

The Committee comprises 11 members representing various water users and interests in Wyoming’s portion of the Colorado River basin. Members chosen to represent agriculture, industry, municipalities, environmental interests, conservation districts, and the Legislature will meet at least twice per year to inform the development of policies and to share timely information with the public. Governor Gordon penned a charge to the new members of the Committee, which can be found here.

“I am confident this Colorado River Advisory Committee will provide invaluable insight to the decisions of myself and State Engineer Brandon Gebhart as our state defends its interests in Wyoming’s portion of the Colorado River basin," Governor Gordon said. “The selected members will be an effective resource for their groups and the public at large. I am eager to see what this Committee will produce.”

Public information shared during Committee meetings and additional information on Wyoming’s involvement in the Colorado River basin can be found on the Colorado River Advisory Committee page of the State Engineer’s website.