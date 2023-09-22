Participate in revisions to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHF/EMS) wants to remind you there is still time to participate in helping draft a new Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), which is currently in the process of being revised with collaboration from the Teton Area Wildlife Protection Coalition and engineering consultant Jensen Hughes.

A CWPP helps identify and recommend measures that can reduce structural ignitability, prioritize fuel reduction treatments, and work toward overall community preparedness by bringing members of the public, emergency responders, planners and land management agencies together to find local solutions to wildfire management.

The revision process is guided by the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, an initiative to encourage collaboration among stakeholders, across all landscapes, with three key goals: Resilient Landscapes, Fire Adapted Communities and Safe and Effective Wildfire Response.

“Wildfire risk is based on several factors,” JHF/EMS Wildfire Prevention Specialist Bobbi Clauson said. “Understanding which factors affect our community will help identify strategies that could reduce our risk, so it’s very important to have public participation throughout the revision process.”

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is inviting the public to participate by taking an online survey at Teton County’s public engagement site, engagetetoncountywy.com. To access the survey, visit:

English: https://engagetetoncountywy.com/wildfireprotectionplan

Spanish: https://engagetetoncountywy.com/wildfireprotectionspanish

When the survey closes on Nov. 15, the project team will begin reviewing feedback and implementing it into the plan. A draft version of the plan will be presented to JHF/EMS and TAWPC later this fall. A finalized plan will be presented to the Teton County Board of County Commissioners by July Revisions to the CWPP occur every three to five years. Teton County’s current plan was implemented in 2014.