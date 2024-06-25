Getting a closer look at the work on Teton Pass

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation continues to work around the clock to get the pass open by the end of this week.

Local News 8 reporter Seth Ratliff is at the Teton Pass to see what is left to complete.

WYDOT is hosting a media event to show the work’s progress. The Teton Pass collapsed just over two weeks ago.

Since the failure, WYDOT has worked non-stop to reopen the highway.

Some of the main questions we've heard from people in both Victor and Jackson are: Will there be any additional weight or speed limits for the detour? And what changes have been made to keep the collapse from happening in the future?

Seth will ask those questions to WYDOT engineers and will take a closer look at the project.

You can watch his report on Local News 8 at 5.