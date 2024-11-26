WYDOT schedules Teton Pass closure for early Wednesday morning
JACKSON, Wyo. (WYDOT) —The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Wednesday, November 27 at 3:00 AM for avalanche infrastructure testing. The highway will be closed from the Wilson gate at MP 7 to the Idaho State line at MP 17.5. The anticipated closure time will be for one hour. During this time, the Gazex avalanche mitigation system on Mount Glory will be fired multiple times. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly. Thank you for you cooperation.