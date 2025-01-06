‘FILM Act’ signed into law benefits local filmmakers

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming (KIFI) - Two independent filmmakers suing Grand Teton National Park won't have to, now that the 'FILM Act' has been signed into law.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden signed the omnibus EXPLORE Act into law, which includes the provisions of the FILM Act passed by the House in 2024 to reform the permit system for for-profit filming in National Parks.

Conner Burkesmith and Alex Rienzie wanted to film in the park with a small, handheld camera in September 2024 to document an athlete's attempt to break the record for the fastest climb up the Grand Teton. The federal law at the time mandated that they would have to get a permit 30 days before filming and pay a $325 fee to apply for it.

Their request for a permit was denied.

On December 18, 2024, The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed a lawsuit on behalf of nature photographers and filmmakers like Alex and Conner. Then on December 19, the Senate passed the 'EXPLORE Act.' One of the components is the 'FILM Act,' which changes the previous law.



The change means a permit will not be required for filmmakers to film incidental activities permitted in national parks.

"It gets the statute back to the original intent," Alex explained to Local News 8 on December 20, "Which was preventing high-impact big productions from happening in parks and interrupting the experience and damaging resources."