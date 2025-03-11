Jackson implementing Pay-As-You-Throw program starting in August

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Town of Jackson is making a major shift in how it handles waste management, which could mean both cost savings and environmental benefits.

Jackson is implementing a Pay-As-You-Throw ordinance starting August 1, which will shift trash payment and collection to a fee based on the amount of waste generated.

Discussions on a Pay-As-You-Throw system in the valley began over a decade ago in an effort to manage waste sustainably. With a growing population and tourism, Teton County's trash volume and hauling costs to the landfill in Bonneville County, Idaho, have risen significantly.

More than 7,000 communities across the U.S. have adopted Pay-As-You-Throw programs, using a pricing model similar to utilities like water and electricity, where costs are based on usage. The idea is simple: The less trash produced, the lower the cost. Trash haulers will offer multiple cart sizes and collection schedules, giving households and businesses the flexibility to choose a service that fits their needs.

“This system gives people more control over their waste costs while encouraging sustainable choices,” said Becky Kiefer, Teton County Superintendent of Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling. “It’s a practical step toward reducing landfill waste and lowering carbon emissions.”

Waste Less, Save More: Pay-As-You-Throw Explained

To help people better understand the change, the Town of Jackson is highlighting the program in a Sustainability Series event, "Waste Less, Save More: Pay-As-You-Throw Explained,” on Tuesday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. in Teton County Library’s Ordway Auditorium.

Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities, Riverwind Foundation, Energy Conservation Works, and Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling are set to host the talk as part of the ongoing Sustainability Series talks, educational events, and networking opportunities.

Tanya Anderson, the Town of Jackson’s Ecosystem Stewardship Administrator, will provide an overview of the new trash system, explain how it can help reduce waste and lower costs, and answer questions.

For more information, click HERE.