UPDATE: US 89 through Snake River Canyon opens following deadly accident

UPDATE: 5:30 PM (KIFI) - US Highway 89 is open as emergency crews have been able to clear a lane for traffic around the accident. Drivers should expect slower speeds and delays through the crash scene.

PREVIOUS STORY:

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — US Highway 89 through the Snake River Canyon in western Wyoming is closed due to a deadly accident.

Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the closure could take several hours.

An investigation is underway and no other details are available at this time, they said.

We'll update when more information is available.

