Education Secretary Linda McMahon visits Jackson to promote shift of education power to States

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Since shuttering portions of the Department of Education, President Trump has tasked United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to take the lead on returning several functions of the DOE to the states. On Thursday, Secretary McMahon made her way to the Jackson Hole Classical Academy at K-12 School in Wyoming, highlighting the Trump administration's plans for education.

First and foremost, Secretary McMahon reassured parents that, despite the proposed shifts, federal funding will continue. She clarified that the DOE largely functions as a "pass-through" for money already appropriated by Congress. "That will continue to come regardless of what agency it may flow through," stated McMahon.

In preparation for the nation's 250th anniversary, the Department of Education is launching a 50-state tour aimed at boosting civic literacy. Idaho is one of a handful of states that require a year of civics. Establishing the importance of the subject, McMahon cited a recent statistic showing that only 41% of students aged 18 to 29 are proud to be Americans. "Why is that? It's because they don't know America. They don't know what this country's been through," states McMahon. "They don't know all of the rights and the freedoms that we've struggled so hard to achieve."

The U.S. Secretary of Education's next stop is scheduled for Montana as her nationwide tour continues