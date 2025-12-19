ROAD ALERT: Teton Pass closed due to winter conditions
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Winter weather conditions have closed the Teton Pass on Wyoming 22 between the Idaho border and Wilson, Wyo.
It is unknown when it will reopen.
