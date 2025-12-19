Skip to Content
Wyoming

ROAD ALERT: Teton Pass closed due to winter conditions

Wyoming road camera showing cars stopped on the Teton Pass on December 19, 2025.
WYDOT
today at 2:53 PM
Published 3:01 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Winter weather conditions have closed the Teton Pass on Wyoming 22 between the Idaho border and Wilson, Wyo.

It is unknown when it will reopen.

Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Curtis Jackson

