US and members of Iran nuclear deal will meet next week in Vienna

The members of the Iran nuclear deal and the United States will visit Vienna next week in the first effort to kickstart face-to-face negotiations to salvage the pact since the Biden administration came into office, a senior administration official said.

Senior officials from the governments of Iran, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, China, the US and the EU will all be in the same city. The American and Iranian officials will not meet directly, but the US team plans to meet officials from the other countries that are signatories to the deal, the senior administration official said. It is unclear how long the meetings will last for, the official said.

The meeting was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

On Friday, the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the nuclear deal, met virtually without the United States and confirmed another meeting will take place next week in Vienna.

The commission will meet relevant experts to “to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures.”

In 2018, then President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal, which is aimed at reining in Iran’s nuclear program. President Joe Biden has said the US will rejoin the nuclear deal once Tehran returns to full compliance with its agreements under the deal.

This is the beginning of what is expected to be a long process of negotiations to bring the Iran and the US back into compliance with the deal.

This meeting comes before Iran or the US have taken any tangible action to salvage or return to compliance with the agreement.

