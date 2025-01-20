Idaho, Wyoming elected officials congratulate President Trump

Donald J. Trump took the oath of office to become the 47th President of the United State of America.

Trump is the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms. The ceremony moved into the Capitol Rotunda because of the cold.

Not long after the president was sworn in, Idaho’s and Wyoming’s congressional leaders issued statements supporting Donald Trump.

Sen. Mike Crapo/R-Idaho:

“This election was a sweeping mandate for change. Americans re-elected Donald Trump to restore our economic and international strength. He ran a campaign on conservative policies that will allow our communities to grow and thrive, restore peace in tumultuous regions plagued by war and signal to our adversaries that power has once again returned to the White House. The Trump-Vance Administration will replace policies of appeasement with those of carefully applied force, support economic growth and improve our global competitiveness. It was an honor to be part of today’s ceremonies and I congratulate President Trump on becoming our 47th President. I look forward to the challenging, but vital, work ahead.”

Sen. Jim Risch/R-Idaho:

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his triumphant return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. Today marks a historic opportunity to return power to the people, rein in spending, secure the border, and safeguard our freedoms. I look forward to working with my Republican colleagues and the Trump administration to restore American greatness.”

Sen. John Barrasso/R-Wyoming:

“Today is an exciting day for our country. President Trump has a mandate to bring safety and prosperity back to the American people. He will seize every second of opportunity. Our Republican-led Senate will work closely with President Trump and Vice President Vance. We will work around the clock to confirm President Trump’s cabinet nominees so he has his team in place. We will work quickly to pass our bold agenda to secure the border, unleash American energy, and restore American strength around the world. A new Golden Age of America is just beginning.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis/R- Wyoming:

“After four years of enduring sky-high prices for everyday essentials, the people of Wyoming are ecstatic to welcome back President Trump, knowing that he will put the American people first,” said Lummis. “Today, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the American economy and slashing Biden’s burdensome red tape that hogtied the Cowboy State and empowered unelected bureaucrats. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will restore order at our Southern border, unleash American energy and put hardworking Americans first. Together, we will make America strong again, and I look forward to working with his administration to create a better life for Wyoming families.”

Gov. Brad Little/R-Idaho:

“An air of true excitement and hope has overcome our great nation on this historic day. President Trump referenced 'a revolution of common sense' and a new era of fighting for the people who have built this country. I am prepared to work hand in hand with President Trump and his administration to put the dysfunction of the past four years behind us and usher in prosperity and strength for the people of America.”