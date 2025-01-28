Idaho’s Senator Jim Risch says people should stay calm over federal funding freeze

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI)—U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, responded at a news conference Tuesday about the federal funding freeze that has many Democrats in an uproar.

He said:

"Look, look at this from a 50,000-foot standpoint to begin with. For all of you who haven't noticed, this is a different day in Washington, DC. The President of the United States wants to do something about inflation. Where does inflation start? It starts at government overspending. We're in, particularly when it's deficit spending. We're going in debt $1 trillion every 100 days. The best way to start, going after inflation is to ratchet that back. What he has said is let's pause for 90 days. This is a work in progress. Everybody take a deep breath. Stay calm. Every one of these programs is going to be looked at. He didn't say what we're going to do in two year study, blah, blah blah. He said 90 days, we're going to look at it and it's working. I've talked to Secretary Rubio several times over the weekend and on Monday because of questions from my colleagues, questions from you, questions from a lot of people is how is this going to go down? Well, the way it's working is there are constant there is constant input on programs going in right now that are being looked at. One of the best things that's happened about it is we have from foreign relations, from intelligence. We've tried to get information out of these agencies and man, it is tough. As you all know. Now that the agencies realize their programs are on the chopping block. They're coming. They're running out of their cubbyholes, in, in mass, showing us information that we've been trying to get. This is going to work. Everybody stay calm. We'll get this done, and we're reduce spending. Thank you."