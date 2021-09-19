Senate parliamentarian rules against including immigration reform in $3.5 trillion economic bill

CNN - US Politics

By Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz, CNN

New guidance from the Senate parliamentarian makes it unlikely Senate Democrats will be able to include immigration in their $3.5 trillion bill to expand the country’s social safety net.

In her ruling, parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough wrote, “Changing the law to clear the way to LPR status is tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.”

The decision comes as a resounding rebuke to Democrats, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. With it, it’s unlikely immigration will be included in the bill.

