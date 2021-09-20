Biden administration to raise refugee cap to 125,000 for 2022

CNN - US Politics

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Biden administration is planning to raise the refugee cap for fiscal year 2022 to 125,000, according to a source familiar with the decision, in line with the goal President Joe Biden set.

Biden previously conceded that his goal of 125,000 refugee admissions within the first fiscal year of his presidency “will still be hard to hit,” but the expected ceiling indicates how many refugees may be admitted to the US in the coming fiscal year.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration flip-flopped on raising the ceiling for FY 2021, and after blowback, raised it to 62,500 people.

