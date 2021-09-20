Texas doctor who says he performed abortion sued in first known challenge under new law

CNN - US Politics

By Tierney Sneed and Ariane de Vogue, CNN

A San Antonio doctor who wrote a Washington Post op-ed claiming that he had violated Texas’ six-week abortion ban now faces a lawsuit brought against him under the ban.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by Oscar Stilley, a former tax attorney in Arkansas who is serving a home confinement sentence for a federal conviction on tax crimes.

He filed the lawsuit against the doctor in Bexar County.

In a phone interview with CNN, Stilley said he is an opponent of the law that bars most abortions in the state, but wants to clear the way for a judge to rule on its constitutionality.

“I am a supporter of the Constitution, and I am opposed to the law.” Stilley said.

Stilley’s lawsuit was first reported by The Washington Post.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

