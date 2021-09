CNN - US Politics

By Kristin Wilson

The House Budget Committee has voted to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill out of committee and send it to the House floor.

The vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep Scott Peters joining Republicans to vote against the bill.

